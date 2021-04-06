These big changes are coming to Mass Effect in new trilogy remaster

BioWare is making quality of life changes to the original Mass Effect to streamline gameplay and make things user-friendly.

The original Mass Effect game is getting some big quality of life changes to create more gameplay cohesion across the entire trilogy.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new Mass Effect Legendary Edition is more than a simple remaster. Sure it has upgraded 4K visuals with HDR and smooth 60FPS, but in-game mechanics are also changing. BioWare is making some much-needed quality of life alterations to the original Mass Effect to ensure gamers can jump from ME1 to ME2 and ME3 more seamlessly.

The biggest changes include being able to sprint outside of combat, having full control of each squadmate during combat just like ME2 and ME3, significant adjustments to ADS, targeting, and aiming--sniper rifle sway has been removed, for instance--and a new Junk inventory designation that allows for mass conversion of items into omni-gel or bulk sales to merchants.

Check below for the changes coming to Mass Effect as part of the new Legendary Edition, which launches May 14, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Read Also: Mass Effect remaster side-by-side comparison shows big console upgrade

Combat & QoL

Shepard can sprint outside of combat

Melee is now tied to a button press

Massive weapon tuning to reduce reticle bloom, ADS, sway completely removed from sniper rifles, boosted aim assist

Ammo mods can drop even at higher levels/can be bought from merchants

Every weapon can now be used by any class without penalties

Weapon overheating reduced

Can now control squadmates independently in ME1 like you can in ME2 and ME3

Easier boss fights

Tweaked cover system

XP has been scaled to player level, removes need to beat game a second time

Increased ammo drops in ME2

Improved medi-gel efficacy--cooldown reduced

Items can be tagged as junk and converted into medi-gel or sold in bulk

Rebalanced abilities

Boosted weapon powers

Saves can be managed independently of each game

FemShep from ME3 is new default female option in all 3 games

Original ME1 FemShep is still available via preset option

New trophies, some carry across entire trilogy

Hundreds of bug fixes

New customization options like skin tones and hairstyles

New character code system saves your current custom character preset, allows you to import into new games

Mako