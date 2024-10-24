Steam Deck's new SteamOS 3.6.19 update is a must; it boosts performance and battery life

Valve's SteamOS 3.6.19 update for the Steam Deck is here, bringing performance and battery life improvements to both the LCD and OLED models.

SteamOS 3.6.19 is Valve's latest Stable Release of the operating system, which is available on its Steam Deck line of gaming handhelds. And it's a pretty big one, so be sure to update if you've got a Deck. It updates the OS to the more recent Arch Linux base and the Linux kernel to version 6.5 for improved performance, stability, security, and compatibility.

The patch notes for the update are at the end of this article. There's a lot of ground to cover, so we'll give you the highlights. The big one for PC gamers is the new Mesa 24.1 graphics driver, which brings overall improvements to game performance, faster boost times for the handheld, and a more responsive Steam UI.

The presentation has also improved with brightness uniformity for the display and improved color balance at lower brightness levels. Battery life while gaming is also improving specifically for Steam Deck OLED owners, thanks to the latest SteamOS release plugging a 'memory leak.'

Battery life for Steam Deck LCD owners is also improving by around 10% when in 'light load' scenarios.