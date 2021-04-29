COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage PC: Core i9-11900K + GeForce RTX 3090

COLORFUL has just announced its new iGame M600 Mirage Gaming PC range, powered by Intel's new 11th Gen Core CPUs and NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage PC packs a unique-looking case with RGB lighting throughout (on the front, back, top, inside) with a unique Magnetic Power Key -- the only way to turn on the PC, keeping it personal.

Only you can turn the PC on with your spiffy detachable, and magnetic Power Key.

Inside, you can customize the COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage from the lowest-end Core i5-11400 processor all the way through to the flagship Core i9-11900K processor. GPU wise you can swing between the entry-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, all the way through to the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

COLORFUL uses a slick AIO liquid cooler and super-fast NVMe SSD storage, with up to 1TB of NVMe storage on offer, and up to 2TB of HDD storage. All of this is powered by a 750W 80PLUS Gold PSU, and COLORFUL's own B560 or Z590-based motherboard. There's up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM inside, too.