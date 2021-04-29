All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage PC: Core i9-11900K + GeForce RTX 3090

COLORFUL's new iGame M600 Mirage Gaming PC: Intel 11th Gen Core CPU + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU + RGB lighting (of course).

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 10:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

COLORFUL has just announced its new iGame M600 Mirage Gaming PC range, powered by Intel's new 11th Gen Core CPUs and NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage PC: Core i9-11900K + GeForce RTX 3090 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage PC packs a unique-looking case with RGB lighting throughout (on the front, back, top, inside) with a unique Magnetic Power Key -- the only way to turn on the PC, keeping it personal.

COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage PC: Core i9-11900K + GeForce RTX 3090 05 | TweakTown.com

Only you can turn the PC on with your spiffy detachable, and magnetic Power Key.

Inside, you can customize the COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage from the lowest-end Core i5-11400 processor all the way through to the flagship Core i9-11900K processor. GPU wise you can swing between the entry-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, all the way through to the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage PC: Core i9-11900K + GeForce RTX 3090 08 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage PC: Core i9-11900K + GeForce RTX 3090 06 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage PC: Core i9-11900K + GeForce RTX 3090 07 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL uses a slick AIO liquid cooler and super-fast NVMe SSD storage, with up to 1TB of NVMe storage on offer, and up to 2TB of HDD storage. All of this is powered by a 750W 80PLUS Gold PSU, and COLORFUL's own B560 or Z590-based motherboard. There's up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM inside, too.

  • 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 / GeForce RTX 3060 ~ $1599
  • 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 / GeForce RTX 3060 ~ $1799
  • 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11700K / GeForce RTX 3070 ~ $2799
  • 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11700K / GeForce RTX 3080 ~ $3099
  • 11th Gen. Intel Core i9-11900K / GeForce RTX 3090 ~ $5299
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q 43' Large Gaming Monitor (XG438Q)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.00
$1099.00$1099.00$1099.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/29/2021 at 1:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.