Apple's next-gen M2 chip rumored to go into production

Apple's next-gen M2 chip has reportedly entered production, with the new M2 processor set to power the next-gen Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops planned for later this year.

The new Apple M2 system-on-a-chip will be made by TSMC and should be on its new 5nm+ process, which is a performance-enhanced version of the 5nm process that the M1 was made on. Apple's new M2 chip will have improved performance and power efficiency over its predecessor.

Apple is expected to use the next-gen M2 chip inside of its future MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops that will be unveiled later this year, a move that will see it pushing away from relying on Intel for its CPUs inside of its popular and high-end MacBook and MacBook Pro lines.

We are to expect the new Apple M2 chip to pack up to 16 power cores and 4 efficiency cores, versus the 4 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores on the current Apple M1 chip.

The new reports are from Nikkei Asia, which explains: "The next generation of Mac processors designed by Apple entered mass production this month, sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia, bringing the U.S. tech giant one step closer to its goal of replacing Intel-designed central processing units with its own".

"Shipments of the new chipset -- tentatively known as the M2, after Apple's current ‌M1‌ processor -- could begin as early as July for use in MacBooks that are scheduled to go on sale in the second half of this year, the people said".