Apple's next-gen M1X specs: 12-core SoC, 16-core GPU, 32GB RAM support

Apple's new M1X chip is on the same 5nm silicon, but there's some serious beef under the refreshed M1X hood with 32GB RAM support.

Apple has already impressed with its M1 SoC but its next-gen M1X is looking to really ramp things up in every department: CPU, GPU, RAM support, and more.

The next-gen Apple M1X will reportedly have a 12-core CPU up from the 8-core CPU in the M1 chip -- with the 12-core CPU being clocked at up to 3.2GHz. The 12 cores will be split in to 8 x Firestorm performance cores, and 4 x Icestorm power-efficient cores.

As for GPU cores we're looking at the Apple M1X reportedly packing a 16-core GPU, double the 8-core GPU inside of the M1 with the 16-core GPU including 256 execution units. We should expect double the GPU performance out of Apple's new M1X chip over the original M1 from the doubling in GPU cores and execution units.

Apple's new M1X will also reportedly have support for 32GB of RAM, up from the 16GB limit on the current M1. This means users who go through lots of RAM, won't be held back by the new M1X-powered MacBook laptops.

The company is rumored to launch next-gen 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by the new M1X chip, as well as the iMac 27 according to CPU Monkey. We should expect some tweaks to this performance between now and release, as these reports are very fresh.

TSMC is working with Apple on the M1X SoC with the new Apple silicon being made on TSMC's new 5nm node.