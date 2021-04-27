All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GOG earnings up 114% in 2020 to $92.2 million thanks to Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt's GOG storefront hit a new high thanks to strong Cyberpunk 2077 PC sales and energized Witcher 3 game purchases.

Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 1:48 PM CDT
CD Projekt just released new stats on GOG.com's 2020 earnings, showing strong revenue and user spikes throughout the year.

Cyberpunk 2077 has supercharged CD Projekt's earnings, spiking yearly revenues to record highs. The game sold a whopping 13.7 million copies, most of which were on PC--in fact the game sold more copies on PC than PS4 and Xbox combined. Most of the copies were sold on Steam and the Epic Store, but CD Projekt did generate impressive sales on its wholly-owned GOG.com storefront.

According to new metrics, GOG generated roughly $91.8 million in revenues (343.74 million PLN), up a strong 114% over last year. CD Projekt says 9.6% of Cyberpunk 2077's sales on PC were from GOG (about 739,200 copies), and Witcher 3 also had strong adoption on the platform as well.

For the first time in a long time, GOG accounted for over 18% of CD Projekt's total-year revenues, which is an especially noteworthy feat during 2020's record highs.

GOG isn't just a storefront, though, and will continue as one of the main foundations of CD Projekt's online infrastructure. The company plans to use its GOG network as a way to connect its games with online elements, which started with the new REDlauncher on consoles and PC.

CD Projekt's new REDlauncher will bind its future games to the GOG infrastructure regardless of sales platform: "In the future REDlauncher aims to provide support for all CD PROJEKT RED games on external platforms, including Steam and Epic Games Store," the company said in a 2020 earnings report.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

