Cyberpunk 2077 sold more on PC than PS4 and Xbox One combined

Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13.7 million copies in just 21 days, and PC made up 56% of revenues, more than PS4 and Xbox One combined.

In 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 sold more copies on PC than PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles combined, CD Projekt confirms.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

According to CD Projekt RED's latest figures, Cyberpunk 2077 sold an astronomical 13.7 million copies in just 21 days, which is more than some games see in their entire lifetimes. PC was the most popular platform of choice for the 2020 launch, with 56% of total sales (roughly 7.7 million sales) on PC via Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and physical retail releases.

Consoles sold marginally less, likely due to the significant lower-end performance and controversy surrounding the base PS4/Xbox One gameplay. CD Projekt says CP2077 sold 3.67 million copies on PlayStation 4 (28%) and 2.33 million copies on Xbox One (17%).

Thanks to Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt hit a record sales revenue high of 1.89 billion PLN, more than it's ever made before.

Read Also: Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest investments in gaming history

CDPR revenues were up over 400%

GOG earnings up over 300%

CD Projekt notes that nearly 10% of all CP2077 sales on PC sales were on GOG, or ~770,000 sales

GOG.com accounted for over 18% of CD Projekt's total 2020 yearly sales revenues

Here's a quick breakdown of the numbers:

13.7 million sales total in 2020 (3 weeks on market)

Digital - 10 million copies (73%)

Physical - 3.7 million copies (27%)

Cyberpunk 2077 sales by platform breakdown:

PC - 7.7 million (56%)

PS4 - 3.67 million (28%)

Xbox - 2.33 million (17%)

Nearly 40% of CP2077 sales (5.17 million) were from North America, and 33% of copies were sold in Europe (4.63 million).