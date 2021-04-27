All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

12-year-old boy eats 54 magnets to become magnetic for 'science'

A 12-year-old boy that's really into science experimented on himself by eating 54 magnets to see if he'd become magnetic.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 5:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A 12-year-old that is very into science has conducted an experiment to see if he could make himself magnetic by eating magnets.

12-year-old boy eats 54 magnets to become magnetic for 'science' 20 | TweakTown.com

The young boy named Rhiley is extremely passionate about science, and according to his parents, he told his mother, "I tried to stick magnets to me, I wanted to see if this copper would stick to my belly while the magnets were in." Rhiley was then immediately rushed to the emergency room, where x-rays revealed that Rhiley swallowed 54 magnets that were in his stomach and bowel.

Surgeons were very concerned that the magnets could burn through tissues or vital organs, which could lead to fatal internal damage. Rhiley underwent six-hour surgery and was eventually released for recovery. That wasn't where the problems ended, though. Rhiley then spent the next ten days vomiting green liquid, leading to him having to be tub-fed and had to have a catheter inserted. Rhiley recovered in the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.95$10.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/27/2021 at 2:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:davenportjournal.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.