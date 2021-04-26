All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Sony State of Play will focus on new Ratchet & Clank PS5 exclusive

Sony will hold a new State of Play event this Thursday to detail new Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart info and gameplay footage.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Apr 26 2021 6:46 PM CDT
Sony today announced it will hold a special State of Play event for its next big PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Insomniac just showed new gameplay footage for Rift Apart that flexes the PlayStation 5's processing and SSD power. This is just the tip of the iceberg--Sony plans to show off a huge 15-minute chunk of footage at a new State of Play on Thursday, April 29 at 5PM EST.

Insomniac devs should be at the show to discuss details including DualSense integration, Rift Apart's ultra-fast loading times thanks to the PS5's high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD tech (seriously, this game handles world transitions so incredibly smoothly), and possibly some info on the game's ray-traced illumination effects. We could also get more info on the game's display/performance modes that should include a 4K 30FPS option and a 60FPS option with dynamic resolution scaling.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart releases June 11, 2021 exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

