Insomniac Games are ready for film and television shows on its games

Insomniac Games has revealed it's ready to create more TV and movie adaptations of the games it has under its belt, and it could be Ratchet & Clank.

Ted Price, founder and CEO of Insomniac Games, is officially stepping down after 30 years. In an exclusive from Variety, the studio outlined their plans to pass the torch over to the next generation of developers.

However, another interesting tidbit related to the studio's plans to continue their pursuit into film and television. Insomniac previously ventured on this pathway, with the 2016 release of Ratchet and Clank. While the film was, for the most part, poorly received by critics - recent statements suggest the studio are willing to give it another crack.

"I think back to the 'Ratchet & Clank' film from several years ago. And we kind of got an early start on that. So, of course, we're interested in that kind of thing. We love 'Ratchet & Clank' in particular."

Since Spiderman and Wolverine are off the table, the question lies: which franchise would Insomniac most feasibly adapt? All signs point to Ratchet and Clank. However, there's also potential to see an animated feature for Spyro, a project that was previously attempted but canceled back in 2010.

The move punctuates a push from Sony and the games industry in general to capitalize on the popularity of your favorite franchises. Just recently, a Helldivers movie, a Ghost of Tsushima anime series, and a Horizon Zero Dawn movie were all announced at CES 2025.

Perhaps we'll see Ratchet and Clank 2, or Spyro will finally see the light of day. Either way - it's a great time for movies and television for gamers.