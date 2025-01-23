All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Insomniac Games are ready for film and television shows on its games

Insomniac Games has revealed it's ready to create more TV and movie adaptations of the games it has under its belt, and it could be Ratchet & Clank.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ted Price, founder and CEO of Insomniac Games, is stepping down after 30 years. The studio plans to continue exploring film and television adaptations, with a focus on Ratchet and Clank, despite past mixed reviews. There is also potential for a Spyro animated feature, reflecting a broader industry trend of adapting popular game franchises.

Ted Price, founder and CEO of Insomniac Games, is officially stepping down after 30 years. In an exclusive from Variety, the studio outlined their plans to pass the torch over to the next generation of developers.

Insomniac Games are ready for film and television shows on its games 02
3

However, another interesting tidbit related to the studio's plans to continue their pursuit into film and television. Insomniac previously ventured on this pathway, with the 2016 release of Ratchet and Clank. While the film was, for the most part, poorly received by critics - recent statements suggest the studio are willing to give it another crack.

"I think back to the 'Ratchet & Clank' film from several years ago. And we kind of got an early start on that. So, of course, we're interested in that kind of thing. We love 'Ratchet & Clank' in particular."

Since Spiderman and Wolverine are off the table, the question lies: which franchise would Insomniac most feasibly adapt? All signs point to Ratchet and Clank. However, there's also potential to see an animated feature for Spyro, a project that was previously attempted but canceled back in 2010.

Insomniac Games are ready for film and television shows on its games 03
3

The move punctuates a push from Sony and the games industry in general to capitalize on the popularity of your favorite franchises. Just recently, a Helldivers movie, a Ghost of Tsushima anime series, and a Horizon Zero Dawn movie were all announced at CES 2025.

Perhaps we'll see Ratchet and Clank 2, or Spyro will finally see the light of day. Either way - it's a great time for movies and television for gamers.

NEWS SOURCE:dualshockers.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

