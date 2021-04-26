New Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart gameplay flexes PS5s ray-traced visuals

Insomniac is pulling off some impressive new innovations with the new PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Sony releases a new gameplay trailer for Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart that shows just how far Insomniac can push the PlayStation 5.

Following Spider Man Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, the next PS5 exclusive might be the best one yet. Insomniac is doing some impressive things with the PS5's power (they're using AI machine learning for Miles Morales, for example) and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is no exception. The new Ratchet & Clank game can hit ray-traced visuals, a smooth 60FPS frame rate, and virtually no loading times thanks to the PS5's supercharged 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD tech.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The studio dropped a new trailer showcasing the real-time raytraced visuals, loading time breakthroughs, and story beats. Apart from the high-end graphics, one of the main innovations with Rift Apart is the instant loading sequences between worlds. Players can break through reality barriers and hop into other parallel dimensions with seamless transitions and zero loading times. Everything looks buttery smooth.

The footage also confirmed the name of the new female Lombax, Rivet, who's basically an alternate version of Ratchet with a fancy robot arm. Gamers will play as both Rivet and Ratchet throughout Rift Apart, complete with wacky weapons, over-the-top cinematic boss fights, and interactive segments with vehicles.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart launches June 11, 2021 exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Check below for more info:

Outrageous weaponry

An evil robotic emperor is intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with Ratchet and Clank's own dimension next in his sights. You'll need to dust off the dynamic pair's outrageous weaponry and stop a dimensional collapse in its tracks. Blast your way home with an arsenal of explosive new weapons, including the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb. Zip above cityscapes, boost into combat and slip through dimensions with physics-defying new gadgets.

New faces

Unite the double team supreme with a cast of familiar allies and new faces - including an all-new Lombax resistance fighter who is just as determined to take out the robotic scourge. Play as Ratchet and Rivet, a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension. Discover Clank's all-new interdimensional mechanics.

Stunning visuals

Enjoy a visually dazzling interdimensional adventure fueled by the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PlayStation®5 console. Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, you'll go beyond what you see with in-game actions coming to life in your hands via the DualSense™ wireless controller.

Travel in style

Experience the intergalactic shuffle of dimensional rifts as they combine new worlds and gameplay. Warp across battlefields to rapidly gain your combat advantage and repair planetary rifts with dimension-spanning puzzles. Visit never-before-seen planets and see alternate dimension versions of old favorites, now more alive than ever with exotic flora and fauna thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5.