ASUS announces ROG Strix XG43UQ launches in May: HDMI 2.1 @ 4K 120Hz

ASUS calls its ROG Strix XG43UQ the 'world's first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor' ready with 4K 120Hz over HDMI 2.1, 4K 144Hz over DP1.4.

Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 9:39 PM CDT
We knew that the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ was coming soon, but now we have a proper release window: May 2021.

ASUS announces ROG Strix XG43UQ launches in May: HDMI 2.1 @ 4K 120Hz
ASUS is heralding its new ROG Strix XG43UQ as the world's first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor that hits the market, ready for next-gen AMD Radeon RX 6000 series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs equipped with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Not only is the new ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ perfect for high-end PC gamers, but also next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S console owners.

The new ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor packs HDMI 2.1 connectivity which drives 4K 120Hz over a single cable, but it will ramp up to 4K 144Hz on the PC through its DisplayPort 1.4 connector and DSC (Display Stream Compression) technology.

ASUS has a 1ms MPRT (motion picture response time) which will ensure you have incredibly smooth gaming at 120/144FPS, as well as built-in 10W stereo speakers thanks to ASUS in-house SonicMaster audio technology, as well as a remote control (which was included with the other 43-inch ROG Strix gaming monitors).



Supersmooth true‑to‑life visuals

  • The 43-inch Strix XG43UQ features a 144 Hz, 4K (3840 x 2160) panel and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to deliver super-smooth visuals at up to 144 frames per second. It's also equipped with ASUS ELMB Sync which enables ELMB and variable refresh rate technologies to work simultaneously to eliminate ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

In addition, High Dynamic Range technology with DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification and professional-grade 90% DCI‑P3 colour gamut ensures exceptional contrast and colours for true-to-life visuals.

Next‑gen gaming with HDMI 2.1

  • Along with offering amazing 4K 120 Hz gaming on the latest consoles via HDMI 2.1, Strix XG43UQ includes an Auto Low-Latency mode to reduce input lag, with less than half the input latency of 4K TVs. It also has variable refresh rate (VRR) technology to decrease tearing and framerate stutter, and it utilises Display Stream Compression technology to transport ultra-high-definition video across a single high-speed interface with no perceptible loss in video quality.

Anti‑glare panel and rich connectivity

  • The anti-glare panel makes it easier to see what's on-screen in bright environments, enabling a better viewing experience when watching movies or playing games. Strix XG43UQ includes an array of connectivity options such as USB 3.0, HDMI 2.1 and 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, audio line-in, and an earphone jack. It also has a bundled remote control to enable users to adjust display settings easily.
