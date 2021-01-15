ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ: 43-inch 4K 144Hz with HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor

ASUS reveals its new 2021 flagship ROG Strix XG43UQ with a huge 43-inch panel at 4K with super-smooth 144Hz and HDMI 2.1.

ASUS has been introducing some very delicious gaming monitors at the all-virtual CES 2021 this year, with the reveal of their new 2021 flagship ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor rocks a huge 43-inch VA panel, with a native 4K resolution and super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. ASUS is no stranger to the 43-inch 4K 120Hz monitor market, and it's also no stranger to the 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor market -- so where does the new ROG Strix XG43UQ shine?

HDMI 2.1 -- that's where. The ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor can handle 4K 120Hz over the HDMI 2.1 connector, while DSC (Display Stream Compression) will help the monitor burst up through to 4K 144Hz. You will have 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, and at least 1 x DP 1.4 port on the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor.

We also have DisplayHDR 1000 support like its predecessor without HDMI 2.1 in the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ like the previous PG34UQ monitor -- except the new monitor has HDMI 2.1 where the PG34UQ does not.