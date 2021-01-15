All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ: 43-inch 4K 144Hz with HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor

ASUS reveals its new 2021 flagship ROG Strix XG43UQ with a huge 43-inch panel at 4K with super-smooth 144Hz and HDMI 2.1.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 15 2021 2:48 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS has been introducing some very delicious gaming monitors at the all-virtual CES 2021 this year, with the reveal of their new 2021 flagship ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor.

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ: 43-inch 4K 144Hz with HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor rocks a huge 43-inch VA panel, with a native 4K resolution and super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. ASUS is no stranger to the 43-inch 4K 120Hz monitor market, and it's also no stranger to the 43-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor market -- so where does the new ROG Strix XG43UQ shine?

HDMI 2.1 -- that's where. The ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor can handle 4K 120Hz over the HDMI 2.1 connector, while DSC (Display Stream Compression) will help the monitor burst up through to 4K 144Hz. You will have 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, and at least 1 x DP 1.4 port on the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor.

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ: 43-inch 4K 144Hz with HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor 01 | TweakTown.comASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ: 43-inch 4K 144Hz with HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor 02 | TweakTown.com

We also have DisplayHDR 1000 support like its predecessor without HDMI 2.1 in the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ like the previous PG34UQ monitor -- except the new monitor has HDMI 2.1 where the PG34UQ does not.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix XG279Q 27' HDR Gaming Monitor (XG279Q)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$619.53
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2021 at 2:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.