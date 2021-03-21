All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 will cost $2000

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ is coming soon, with pre-orders open now for $1900-$2000 with the first deliveries to kick off in May 2021.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 21 2021 8:56 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS will be launching its next-gen ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor very soon, with pre-orders already here and costs starting at $1800 and topping out at around $2000.

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 will cost 00 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

You can now pre-order the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor in Europe for over $1800 but you're getting a huge 43-inch 4K monitor at 144Hz with the new HDMI 2.1 connectivity joining the usual DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. It rocks a 43-inch 1ms VA-based panel that supports DSC (Display Stream Compression) and ALMM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

ASUS has 4 x HDMI ports in total on the ROG Strix XG43UQ with 2 x HDMI 2.1 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports. I'm sitting in front of the ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ which is virtually identical apart from not having HDMI 2.1 and it is amazing, a 43-inch 4K monitor with 120-144Hz is awesome for desktop, workstation use -- and most of all, gaming.

Read more: ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ: 43-inch 4K 144Hz with HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 will cost $2000 03 | TweakTown.com

We should expect to see the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor priced somewhere between $1800-$2000, with the first shipments expected sometime in May.

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 will cost $2000 04 | TweakTown.com
ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 will cost $2000 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ 43' 4K HDR DSC Gaming Monitor (PG43UQ)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1980.00
$2009.49$2050.01$2069.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2021 at 8:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.