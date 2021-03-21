ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 will cost $2000

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ is coming soon, with pre-orders open now for $1900-$2000 with the first deliveries to kick off in May 2021.

ASUS will be launching its next-gen ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor very soon, with pre-orders already here and costs starting at $1800 and topping out at around $2000.

You can now pre-order the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor in Europe for over $1800 but you're getting a huge 43-inch 4K monitor at 144Hz with the new HDMI 2.1 connectivity joining the usual DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. It rocks a 43-inch 1ms VA-based panel that supports DSC (Display Stream Compression) and ALMM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

ASUS has 4 x HDMI ports in total on the ROG Strix XG43UQ with 2 x HDMI 2.1 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports. I'm sitting in front of the ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ which is virtually identical apart from not having HDMI 2.1 and it is amazing, a 43-inch 4K monitor with 120-144Hz is awesome for desktop, workstation use -- and most of all, gaming.

We should expect to see the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor priced somewhere between $1800-$2000, with the first shipments expected sometime in May.