All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Xbox Series X/S consoles receive AMD FidelityFX technology support

AMD FidelityFX technologies enabled on the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles: PC and Xbox gamers can now high-five each other.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 9:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has just unleashed its impressive FidelityFX technologies toolkit on Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, with FidelityFX now in the hands of game developers through the latest Xbox Series X|S Game Development Kit (GDK).

Xbox Series X/S consoles receive AMD FidelityFX technology support 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This means that we'll get AMD FidelityFX technologies inside of the Xbox Series X/S consoles, with technologies like FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR is AMD's upcoming NVIDIA DLSS competitor) as well as FidelityFX Denoiser, Variable Shading, and much more.

AMD explains on their official website: "For developers, this means that it will be even easier than before to create cross-platform games with AMD FidelityFX now available in the latest Xbox Series X|S Game Development Kit (GDK), and to start, we are making FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), Variable Shading, and our ray-traced shadow Denoiser available".

"For gamers, AMD FidelityFX coming to Xbox Series X|S means that future Xbox games will be able to benefit from all the platform-specific optimizations and incredible visuals that FidelityFX already helps deliver on PC games".

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$516.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2021 at 3:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:community.amd.com, videocardz.com, youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.