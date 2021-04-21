Xbox Series X/S consoles receive AMD FidelityFX technology support

AMD FidelityFX technologies enabled on the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles: PC and Xbox gamers can now high-five each other.

AMD has just unleashed its impressive FidelityFX technologies toolkit on Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, with FidelityFX now in the hands of game developers through the latest Xbox Series X|S Game Development Kit (GDK).

This means that we'll get AMD FidelityFX technologies inside of the Xbox Series X/S consoles, with technologies like FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR is AMD's upcoming NVIDIA DLSS competitor) as well as FidelityFX Denoiser, Variable Shading, and much more.

AMD explains on their official website: "For developers, this means that it will be even easier than before to create cross-platform games with AMD FidelityFX now available in the latest Xbox Series X|S Game Development Kit (GDK), and to start, we are making FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), Variable Shading, and our ray-traced shadow Denoiser available".

"For gamers, AMD FidelityFX coming to Xbox Series X|S means that future Xbox games will be able to benefit from all the platform-specific optimizations and incredible visuals that FidelityFX already helps deliver on PC games".