AMD's upcoming DLSS competitor will be on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

AMD preparing FidelityFX Super Resolution as its DLSS competitor, for Radeon RX graphics cards, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Published Thu, Mar 4 2021 2:18 AM CST
AMD has started teasing its DLSS competitor through LinusTechTips, where in their latest video (which features yours truly at the beginning) Linus explains that AMD will be launching their DLSS competitor on all platforms powered by the RDNA architecture.

NVIDIA's own Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology reached a new level when DLSS 2.0 arrived, where it helped GeForce RTX graphics card owners keep playable framerates in ray tracing games. Performance boosts in competitive games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War make DLSS 2.0 a game changer for GeForce owners.

But it looks like AMD is preparing its new FidelityFX Super Resolution, which the company will reportedly make available across all platforms that are powered by the RDNA architecture. This means that AMD would be launching its DLSS competitor on not just Radeon RX graphics cards, but also Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Linus explained: "Apparently, rather than rushing [FidelityFX Super Resolution] out the door on only one new top-end card, they want it to be cross-platform in every sense of the word. So they actually want it running on all of their GPUs, including the ones inside consoles, before they pull the trigger. It would've been nice to have it ready by the time the cards launched, but as we saw with NVIDIA's DLSS 1.0 versus DLSS 2.0, it could be for the best".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

