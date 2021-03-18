All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD will battle NVIDIA DLSS with Radeon 'FSR' for RDNA 2 gamers on PC

AMD will compete with NVIDIA and its DLSS technology with its RDNA 2-powered FidelityFX Super Resolution 'FSR' this year.

Published Thu, Mar 18 2021 7:22 PM CDT
AMD has finally confirmed that we will have RDNA 2-powered PC graphics cards with their NVIDIA DLSS competitor sometime this year, with FidelityFX Super Resolution or FSR.

During a recent chat with the lads at PC World, CVP & GM at AMD Radeon, Scott Herkelman, explained: "It's progressing very well internally in our lab, but it's our commitment to the gaming community that it needs to be open that it needs to work across all things and game developers need to adopt it. Even though it's progressing well, we still have more work to do and not only internally but with our game developer partners".

He continued: "We want to launch it this year. We believe we can do that this year, but at the same time we a lot more work ahead of us. We need to make sure the image quality is there. We need to make sure it can scale from different resolutions. And at the same time that our game developers are happy with what we are producing".

So it will be coming over to Radeon RX graphics cards and gaming PCs first -- great to hear, btw AMD -- and then next-gen gaming consoles with the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles after. We don't know much about it just yet, but it'll be interesting to see how AMD's new FSR competes against NVIDIA's kick ass DLSS 2.0 technology.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

