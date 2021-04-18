All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Call of Duty: Vanguard 'held back so bad' by previous-gen consoles

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson says Call of Duty: Vanguard is 'going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles'.

Published Sun, Apr 18 2021 7:11 PM CDT
We have already heard rumors that the next-gen Call of Duty: Vanguard is a steaming pile of sh*t with Battlefield leaker saying that it is a "f***ing disaster"... yeah well, now that f***ing disaster is going to be massively held back by previous-gen consoles.

In a new tweet, Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson says that "WW2 Vanguard is going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles, and from my understanding they are planning previous gen for both Vangaurd and IW's next title". Interesting news there, especially with the hype building for EA's next-gen Battlefield 2021 title that is reportedly called "Battlefield".

Henderson only just a few days ago now teased that he had not heard "anything concrete" on whether Battlefield was coming top previous-gen consoles. I think -- no, I hope -- that EA and DICE have pushed the boundaries on Battlefield 2021 far enough that it simply needs to played on a high-end PC or next-gen console.

Sure, water it down for the previous-gen consoles -- but we saw how CD PROJEKT RED went with doing that in Cyberpunk 2077. Activision could be running into some major problems with Call of Duty: Vanguard being a steaming pile of shit and not running or looking great on previous-gen consoles. If EA had a time to strike, it would be now with a proper (and kick ass) next-gen Battlefield.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

