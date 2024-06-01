Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on PS4 and Xbox One, claims leaker

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is reportedly being released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the form of a cross-gen bundle for multiple console generations.

Dataminers don't let anything scrape by unnoticed and that's exactly what happened in the latest Activision release for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The Season 4 update was rolled out to the two aforementioned titles and dataminers dug through all of the files looking for clues about the upcoming and highly anticipated, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The dataminers discovered some files that appear to reveal a major aspect regarding the launch of upcoming title, and that is Black Ops 6 supposedly releasing on multiple generations via a "cross-gen bundle".

It should be noted there isn't anything confirming if this bundle is real or not, but let's assume it is for a second. If there is a cross-gen bundle purchasable at launch it will mean Activision will be releasing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If true, it wouldn't make it the first time this has happened for the Call of Duty franchise, as Modern Warfare 3 also released with a cross-gen bundle. So, it's not completely out of the ordinary.

Furthermore, the PS4 has sold more than 115 million units, and the vast majority of PlayStation gamers are still on the previous console generation. While the Xbox One hasn't sold nearly as many as the PS4 there are still millions of gamers on that generation of console. With all this in mind it makes sense for Activision to release a cross-gen bundle to bolster its sales numbers for Black Ops 6.

