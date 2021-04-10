All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Call of Duty 2021 Vanguard is a 'f***ing disaster' says leaker

Call of Duty 2021 aka Vanguard is a 'f***ing disaster' says industry insider Tom Henderson, 'but more on that for a later time'.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Apr 10 2021 8:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision is gearing up for Call of Duty 2021 that is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, set in World War II the game is reportedly called Call of Duty: Vanguard. Well, Vanguard is a "f***ing disaster" says industry insider Tom Henderson.

Henderson started out by tweeting on April 8 that he was sure the Call of Duty developers, saying they have a "bowl full of "things they can fuck up" and they randomly pick one with their eyes closed ready for the next patch/update". He then added: "Honestly at this point, it's just embarrassing and there's 0 justification for why these things are happening".

"It just feels like the passion has been sucked out of every studio and working from home has made everyone lazy". So the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the entire work-from-home situation is adding serious fuel to the fire of game development across the industry, and Call of Duty 2021 which from the rumors isn't shaping up well.

Hell, Activision itself has said it expects Call of Duty: Vanguard sales to be less than Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As for Call of Duty: Vanguard, it will be deeply integrated into Warzone. Warzone will integrated 3 x Call of Duty games in 2021: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

Call of Duty 2021 Vanguard is a 'f***ing disaster' says leaker 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield V - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.90
$19.90$17.00$18.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2021 at 7:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamerant.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.