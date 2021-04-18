All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Spider-Man Miles Morales US sales beat Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man Miles Morales is a big hit in the United States, beating out other major PlayStation exclusives released months prior.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Apr 18 2021 1:14 PM CDT
In the U.S., Spider-Man Miles Morales is more popular than other major PlayStation exclusives like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, the NPD Group reports.

Spider-Man Miles Morales US sales beat Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima
In the NPD Group's March 2021 earnings report, analyst Mat Piscatella revealed U.S. game sales rankings for the last 12 months. The results show a trend that Sony's big-budget dramas don't always hold the largest appeal among U.S. gamers; the top spot goes to your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

According to the rankings, which include sales in last 12 months from March 2020 - March 2021, Spider-Man Miles Morales digital and retail sales beat The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. This is no small feat considering Miles Morales had 5 months of sales, whereas TLOUII (launched in June) had 10 minutes and Ghost of Tsushima (launched in July) had 9 months to accumulate sales.

Miles Morales did have the added benefit of launching on PlayStation 5, though. Although Sony has yet to reveal exact sales figures for Miles Morales, analyst firm SuperDate notes the game sold 70% less digital copies than 2018's Spider-Man on PS4.

Insomniac's self-contained Spider-Man sequel also cracked 2021's top five best-selling games of the year so far, and was #4 out of the top-sellers for March 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

