FSR 4 games list grows to 65 titles thanks to new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver

AMD's new FSR Technical Preview driver is for RDNA 4 GPU owners as it adds FSR 4 support to a batch of new games, bringing the total up to 65.

TL;DR: AMD has released a new FSR Technical Preview driver for RDNA 4 GPUs, expanding FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 support to 65 games, including ARK: Survival Ascended and Silent Hill 2. FSR 4 uses AI-powered upscaling, enhancing image quality but requiring RDNA 4 hardware like the new Radeon RX 9060 XT.

AMD has just released a new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver for RDNA 4 GPU owners that expands FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) support, bringing the current complete list to 65 games. The preview driver was released alongside AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 for the new Radeon RX 9060 XT, which also expanded FSR 4 support with 14 new titles.

FSR 4 support is growing, with a big batch of new games added this month.
FSR 4 support is growing, with a big batch of new games added this month.

AMD's FSR 4 sees the company's upscaler shift to a new, powerful AI approach, finally bridging the image quality gap between it and NVIDIA DLSS. And with FSR 4 adding AI-powered Frame Generation, Neural Shaders, and a DLSS Ray Reconstruction-like denoiser for ray-tracing later this year, RDNA 4 is leveling up Radeon in a big way.

The downside is that FSR 4 requires powerful AI hardware, so it's exclusive to the new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series. Also, as AMD's driver-level FSR 4 override requires at least FSR 3.1 to be natively available in a particular game, the adoption (even with 20+ new titles) is tracking much slower than DLSS 4.

Still, FSR 4 is now available in a wide range of big PC games - F1 25, Frostpunk 2, Lords of the Fallen, Star Wars Outlaws, and Stellar Blade. The new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver adds more titles like ARK: Survival Ascended, inZOI, and Silent Hill 2.

Here's the complete list, with the latest FSR 4 additions via AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 and the new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver highlighted.

  1. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
  2. ARK: Survival Ascended
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  4. Bellwright
  5. Blades of Fire
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  7. Call of Duty: Warzone
  8. Creatures of Ava
  9. Deadzone: Rogue
  10. DragonKin: The Banished
  11. Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  12. Enotria: The Last Song
  13. EVERSPACE 2
  14. F1 25
  15. Fort Solis
  16. FragPunk
  17. Frostpunk 2
  18. Funko Fusion
  19. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
  20. God of War Ragnarok
  21. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
  22. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  23. Hunt: Showdown 1896
  24. Incursion: Red River
  25. InFlux Redux
  26. inZOI
  27. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  28. Kristala
  29. Legacy: Steel & Sorcery
  30. Lords of the Fallen
  31. Marvel Rivals
  32. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  33. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  34. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  35. MechWarrior 5: Clans
  36. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  37. Nightingale
  38. NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black
  39. No More Room in Hell 2
  40. PANICORE
  41. Planetaries
  42. Predator: Hunting Grounds
  43. QANGA
  44. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  45. REM Survival
  46. REMNANT II
  47. RoadCraft
  48. RuneScape: Dragonwilds
  49. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  50. Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  51. Silent Hill 2
  52. SMITE 2
  53. Star Wars Outlaws
  54. Steel Seed
  55. Stellar Blade
  56. The Axis Unseen
  57. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  58. THE FINALS
  59. The Last of Us Part I
  60. The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  61. Until Dawn
  62. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O
  63. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  64. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  65. Wild Assault