FSR 4 games list grows to 65 titles thanks to new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver

AMD has just released a new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver for RDNA 4 GPU owners that expands FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) support, bringing the current complete list to 65 games. The preview driver was released alongside AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 for the new Radeon RX 9060 XT, which also expanded FSR 4 support with 14 new titles.
AMD's FSR 4 sees the company's upscaler shift to a new, powerful AI approach, finally bridging the image quality gap between it and NVIDIA DLSS. And with FSR 4 adding AI-powered Frame Generation, Neural Shaders, and a DLSS Ray Reconstruction-like denoiser for ray-tracing later this year, RDNA 4 is leveling up Radeon in a big way.
The downside is that FSR 4 requires powerful AI hardware, so it's exclusive to the new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series. Also, as AMD's driver-level FSR 4 override requires at least FSR 3.1 to be natively available in a particular game, the adoption (even with 20+ new titles) is tracking much slower than DLSS 4.
Still, FSR 4 is now available in a wide range of big PC games - F1 25, Frostpunk 2, Lords of the Fallen, Star Wars Outlaws, and Stellar Blade. The new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver adds more titles like ARK: Survival Ascended, inZOI, and Silent Hill 2.
Here's the complete list, with the latest FSR 4 additions via AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 and the new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver highlighted.
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Bellwright
- Blades of Fire
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Creatures of Ava
- Deadzone: Rogue
- DragonKin: The Banished
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Enotria: The Last Song
- EVERSPACE 2
- F1 25
- Fort Solis
- FragPunk
- Frostpunk 2
- Funko Fusion
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Hunt: Showdown 1896
- Incursion: Red River
- InFlux Redux
- inZOI
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Kristala
- Legacy: Steel & Sorcery
- Lords of the Fallen
- Marvel Rivals
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- MechWarrior 5: Clans
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- Nightingale
- NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black
- No More Room in Hell 2
- PANICORE
- Planetaries
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- QANGA
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- REM Survival
- REMNANT II
- RoadCraft
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- Silent Hill 2
- SMITE 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Steel Seed
- Stellar Blade
- The Axis Unseen
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- THE FINALS
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Wild Assault