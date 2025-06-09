FSR 4 games list grows to 65 titles thanks to new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver

AMD's new FSR Technical Preview driver is for RDNA 4 GPU owners as it adds FSR 4 support to a batch of new games, bringing the total up to 65.

AMD has just released a new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver for RDNA 4 GPU owners that expands FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) support, bringing the current complete list to 65 games. The preview driver was released alongside AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 for the new Radeon RX 9060 XT, which also expanded FSR 4 support with 14 new titles.

FSR 4 support is growing, with a big batch of new games added this month.

AMD's FSR 4 sees the company's upscaler shift to a new, powerful AI approach, finally bridging the image quality gap between it and NVIDIA DLSS. And with FSR 4 adding AI-powered Frame Generation, Neural Shaders, and a DLSS Ray Reconstruction-like denoiser for ray-tracing later this year, RDNA 4 is leveling up Radeon in a big way.

The downside is that FSR 4 requires powerful AI hardware, so it's exclusive to the new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series. Also, as AMD's driver-level FSR 4 override requires at least FSR 3.1 to be natively available in a particular game, the adoption (even with 20+ new titles) is tracking much slower than DLSS 4.

Still, FSR 4 is now available in a wide range of big PC games - F1 25, Frostpunk 2, Lords of the Fallen, Star Wars Outlaws, and Stellar Blade. The new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver adds more titles like ARK: Survival Ascended, inZOI, and Silent Hill 2.

Here's the complete list, with the latest FSR 4 additions via AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 and the new AMD FSR Technical Preview driver highlighted.