ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card teased

ASRock is about to unleash its new custom Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card with triple-fan cooling, 3 x 8-pin PCIe power.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 30 2021 6:17 PM CDT
It looks like ASRock is getting ready to unleash a new high-end custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, with the new ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula being teased and should be detailed very soon.

ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card teased 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula rocks a triple-fan cooler, triple-slot design, a behemoth-sized heat sink, and triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors. We should expect the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card to be the flagship custom Radeon RX 6900 XT once it is unveiled and released.

There's not much else known on the card, but VideoCardz expects more details on the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula later on today so we'll update when we can. The only things we can see here apart from the cooler and PCIe power connectors is the styling -- with a black and green design with an interestingly styled cooler. I definitely want to see what the backplate is like on the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula, too.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

