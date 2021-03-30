ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card teased

It looks like ASRock is getting ready to unleash a new high-end custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, with the new ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula being teased and should be detailed very soon.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula rocks a triple-fan cooler, triple-slot design, a behemoth-sized heat sink, and triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors. We should expect the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card to be the flagship custom Radeon RX 6900 XT once it is unveiled and released.

There's not much else known on the card, but VideoCardz expects more details on the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula later on today so we'll update when we can. The only things we can see here apart from the cooler and PCIe power connectors is the styling -- with a black and green design with an interestingly styled cooler. I definitely want to see what the backplate is like on the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula, too.