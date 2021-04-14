All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
House of the Dead Remake brings 90s arcade zombie slaughter to Switch

RELOAD!!! The House of the Dead Remake will bring cheesy 1990s zombie blasting to the Nintendo Switch with two-player action.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 14 2021 3:08 PM CDT
Forever Entertainment is bringing The House of the Dead Remake to the Nintendo Switch, complete with co-op zombie slaying action.

The House of the Dead Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021 and supports two-players in TV Mode, Handheld Mode, and Tabletop Mode. Publisher Forever Entertainment revealed a ton of new screenshots and a brand new trailer for the game during Nintendo's latest Indie World showcase, revealing a big graphical overhaul for SEGA's old-school shooter.

There's no word on possible lightgun peripherals for the Switch, and the official eShop page doesn't confirm gyroscopic aiming--that would be a bit weird--so expect to use JoyCon analog sticks to move the cursor around the screen. The remake is due out sometime in 2021 but no pricing was revealed. Check below for info and screenshots.

The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 in arcade platform. A classic arcade rail-shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards.

Key Features

  • Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a fast-paced rail-shooter.
  • True to the original gameplay.
  • Well know arcade classic with modern graphics and controls.
  • Multiple endings.
  • Up to two players.
House of the Dead Remake brings 90s arcade zombie slaughter to Switch 30 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES
House of the Dead Remake brings 90s arcade zombie slaughter to Switch 31 | TweakTown.com
House of the Dead Remake brings 90s arcade zombie slaughter to Switch 32 | TweakTown.com
House of the Dead Remake brings 90s arcade zombie slaughter to Switch 33 | TweakTown.com
House of the Dead Remake brings 90s arcade zombie slaughter to Switch 35 | TweakTown.com
House of the Dead Remake brings 90s arcade zombie slaughter to Switch 36 | TweakTown.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

