New Dead Rising game set in Hollywood, plot and details leaked

A report has revealed that Capcom is developing the next Dead Rising game, which will see the return of Frank West in a new Hollywood studio setting.

TL;DR: Capcom is developing a new Dead Rising game set in Hollywood, featuring Frank West as the protagonist. This sequel to the original will take place on a massive movie studio lot, with a deranged film director as the villain. Classic mechanics like photography and time limits will return, but the release date remains distant.

Capcom could have already dusted off one of the most legendary zombie IPs it has under its belt for another title. Reports indicate it's Dead Rising, and this time the game is set in Hollywood.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

To be completely fair, Dead Rising hasn't been sitting on a shelf gathering dust, as Capcom did release the Dead Rising Remaster last year. But in terms of new releases, the franchise has certainly gathered some dust, as the last mainline game was Dead Rising 4 in 2016. However, MP1st.com has learned that a new Dead Rising project is currently in the works at Capcom, and it won't be a remaster or a remake. It will be a brand new Dead Rising game.

Popular Popular Now: eXoWin9x lets you play over 650 Windows 95 and Windows 98 games from a single 262GB launcher

According to MP1st's sources, the new game has been in development since 2013 and is codenamed "Rec". Additionally, Frank West will be returning as the protagonist, and it currently appears the game will be a sequel to the first Dead Rising game. MP1st does state the latter point hasn't been confirmed by its sources, but it does appear to be the case.

3

Furthermore, MP1st has confirmed the game's setting to be Hollywood, with the game primarily taking place on a massive movie studio lot. The publication also writes that the game's villain will be an "extravagant and deranged film director" who forces Frank and other survivors into trials, aiming to create the "perfect movie".

The new game will use some classic Dead Rising mechanics, such as the camera for photographing environments and the iconic time limit. MP1st writes that the game doesn't have a concrete release date, but estimates it's "still a considerable distance away".