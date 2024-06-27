Capcom is remastering this classic zombie game, and it's not Resident Evil

Capcom is bringing back an iconic zombie game, and it's not an entry in the Resident Evil franchise. Xbox 360-era classic Dead Rising is getting the remake meets remaster treatment, with the publisher teasing Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and presumably PC.

This will be the second remaster of the game. However, as the teaser trailer depicts, there are massive improvements to the game's visuals. Details are a bit light at the moment. Capcom is set to lift the lid on the remaster next week, but the expectation is that it's being called a Remaster because outside of the visuals, the core game will remain relatively unchanged.

In the original Dead Rising, players take control of photojournalist Frank West, who is investigating a mystery at Willamette Mall. The mystery turns out that 'thousands of zombies have taken over a mall,' with players given 72 hours to uncover the truth while slaying zombies with various weapons and vehicles.

Compared to Resident Evil, Dead Rising was an over-the-top cartoon of ultra-violence, humor, and sandbox-style action. The game employed a 'Real Time' system, where events would occur at parts of the mall regardless of whether Frank was present, adding to its replayability.

Updating the game's visuals with new character models, lighting, and environment detail is a great way to modernize the 2006 original. Fans of the game and series (several sequels were developed, but many moved away from the original game's measured pace) are excited to see more, though some are a little shocked by Frank's new look.