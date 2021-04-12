All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Outriders fills up user's SSD with 23GB of crash log data

Outriders crash reports can bloat the game's installation folder and eat up precious SSD space, so be sure to delete it ASAP.

Published Mon, Apr 12 2021 9:35 PM CDT
Are you playing Outriders and noticing your HDD or SSD filling up faster than usual? You might want to check the game's crash report folder.

Outriders fills up user's SSD with 23GB of crash log data 234 | TweakTown.com

Outriders is crashing so much on PC that crash reports are taking up multiple gigabytes of space on HDD and SSD storage. One Redditor's crash report folder ballooned to 23GB, which is basically the size of a large update or expansion. That's roughly 32% of the game's advertised 70GB of require space taken up by crash reports. Other users also say their folders are in multiples of gigabytes.

Luckily you can easily delete these crash reports, just follow this file path to find the folder:

AppData -> Local -> Madness -> Saved-> Crashes

Unreal Engine stores the reports in your storage drive and it might be worth checking other UE4 games too. The fact that the folder was so big might attest to the game's frequency of crashing on PC, which is a well-know and -documented frustration among Outriders players.

People Can Fly says it plans to address a multitude of bugs and roll out fixes with a new update.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

