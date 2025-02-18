Microsoft fixes Windows 11 bug that means interacting with OneDrive files is frustratingly slow

Right-click context menu is depressingly sluggish for some Windows 11 users, but thankfully a fix for this glitch is in testing, and near release now.

Microsoft has fixed a longstanding bug with OneDrive in Windows 11 where interacting with cloud-based files in a folder can be seriously laggy - albeit the fix is still in testing for now.

No more chronic lag when right-clicking OneDrive files in File Explorer is good news for sure (Image Credit: Microsoft)

The cure for this annoying problem is contained in the latest preview version of Windows 11 to arrive in the Release Preview channel (build 22631.4969).

As noticed by Windows Report (via PC Gamer), this build resolves the bug with File Explorer which meant the right-click context menu opens "slowly" (that's Microsoft's description) when interacting with a file in OneDrive.

And going by reports, the sluggishness here can be infuriating, really slowing down a simple task that you might want to swiftly accomplish with a quick right-click action.

This has been the case for some Windows 11 users for quite a while, by all accounts, so the resolution of the problem will doubtless be very welcome.

The fix hasn't arrived yet, though, but the good news is that as you're likely aware - as the name kind of gives it away - the Release Preview channel is the final stage of testing before, well, release. So, the full version of Windows 11 should get this File Explorer fix imminently.

More File Explorer goodness

Other File Explorer bugs seen off with build 22631 of Windows 11 include the thumbnails for files in the cloud being displayed more "consistently" in search results, so presumably some of these have been going missing.

There's also a fix for a failure to go to a given URL when it's entered in the address bar, and a cure for the address bar overlapping files when using full-screen mode with File Explorer.

There's other bug squashing here too, including a solve for a problem where colors are messed up in the Start menu (specifically the account manager flyout).

However, the bad news is that an advert (sorry, recommendation) has now made it to this final stage of Windows 11's preview versions, so may also be about to hit the release version of the OS.

This is the new Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass referrals system, which encourages subscribers to these services to persuade their friends to join (via a free 14-day trial). This appears on the home page of the Settings app (where previously Microsoft has tested a recommendation to prod Windows 11 users themselves to sign up for PC Game Pass).

The bug fixes are great news, but this ad, well, not so much (though to be fair, in this case, maybe some folks may actually want to give their friends a shot at trying out Game Pass).