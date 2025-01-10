All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

ASUS's new flagship ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 look stunning

ASUS's new flagship GPU, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 is the company's first quad-fan card and is built for extreme overclockers.

ASUS's new flagship ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 look stunning
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS introduces the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090, available in air-cooled and liquid-cooled versions. The air-cooled model features a quad-fan setup for enhanced cooling, a premium vapor chamber, and improved power delivery. The liquid-cooled variant includes a 360mm radiator and a full-coverage copper plate.

ASUS's new flagship air-cooled and liquid-cooled GPU, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090, is here and looks impressive. Also available in GeForce RTX 5080 form, the brand-new ROG Astral design is inspired by the "limitless energy of the cosmos" and is tailor-made for enthusiasts and overclockers. It's also ASUS's first quad-fan ROG graphics card.

ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090
5

ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090

.

We saw the new GPU up close at CES 2025, and its striking design wowed us before we even had a chance to turn it around. Adding a fourth fan on the rear side of the GPU isn't simply a flex; its pull-trough design increases airflow and air pressure by around 20%.

It also allows for more densely packed fins, reduces hot spots, and opens the door to extreme overclocking that might make it the fastest GeForce RTX 5090 on the market.

As expected, it also includes ASUS's latest premium vapor chamber design and a switch from thermal paste to a phase-change thermal pad that liquefies and fills in all the gaps between the GPU and the heatsink.

ASUS's new flagship ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 look stunning 4
5

Power delivery has also been stepped up, which we assume is for the 575W GeForce RTX 5090. It has 80-amp MOSFETs and additional monitoring tools and protections that even log power usage over time. It's a formidable GPU and absolutely massive; the quad fans make it a 3.8-slot beast that is also one of the heaviest GPUs we've held to date.

ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090
5

ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090

.

For those looking for a liquid-cooled option, there's the ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 (there's no GeForce RTX 5080 version), an all-in-one closed-loop solution that ships with a 360mm radiator, a full-coverage copper plate, and an integrated fan similar to those seen on the air-cooled variant. It's a much smaller GPU than the air-cooled ROG Astral (without the radiator).

ASUS's new flagship ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 look stunning 4
5
Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2680 USD
$2749.99 USD $2299 USD
Buy
-
- $3194.99 CAD
Buy
$3131.67 CAD
- -
Buy
$2680 USD
$2749.99 USD $2299 USD
Buy
$2680 USD
$2749.99 USD $2299 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2025 at 1:20 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles