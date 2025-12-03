Helldivers 2 file size shrinks by 85% from 154GB to just 23GB on PC thanks to Nixxes' help

Helldivers 2 gets a significant size reduction on PC as Nixxes employs some supercharged compression tech to shrink the game's size by 85% to just 23GB.

Arrowhead and Nixxes have massively reduced Helldivers 2's file size on PC from 154GB to just 23GB.

Helldivers 2 players on PC have some great news from the devs: Your install size is about to get a lot smaller. Arrowhead has released a new test build that shrinks the game's total file size by an astronomical -85%, dropping down to the low 20GBs in size. The studio says that this storage reduction was made possible by nixing all duplicated data within Helldivers 2's files.

Interestingly enough, this adjustment was expected to cause even longer loading times for users launching Helldivers 2 from hard disk drives--which Arrowhead notes is a small proportion of players. Apparently, the shrink only added a "few seconds in the worst cases" to mission load screens.

Gamers can try out the so-called slim version of Helldivers 2 by right clicking on the game in Steam, then selecting Properties, and then go to the Betas tab to opt into the prod_slim - 001.005 build,

