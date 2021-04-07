Crysis Remastered gets frame rate boost on PS5, Xbox Series X

Crytek rolls out a free next-gen update for Crysis Remastered on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, complete with FPS boosts/bug fixes.

Crytek just released a new next-gen Crysis Remastered upgrade on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles that boosted frame rates across the game's myriad of modes.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Crysis Remastered now targets up to 4K 60FPS on Xbox Series X in quality mode, and 1080p 60FPS in performance mode. The new FPS boost released today as a free update on PS5 and Series X/S hardware, but the ultra-demanding shooter still can't hit its designated perf targets.

According to DigitalFoundry's findings, Crysis Remastered aims at the following perf targets:

DigitalFoundry says performance mode is overall good on Series X, but there's FPS perf drops in busy combat areas. On Series S, the FPS can drop to the low 40s.

The raytracing mode can take a big hit on performance on Series X that misses the overall target, but Series S holds its own at 1080p 30FFPS with RT on.

Real PlayStation 5 performance metrics haven't been released just yet, but Crytek says we should expect the game to use dynamic resolution scaling to hit 1080p 60FPS in performance and raytracing modes, and 1800p 60FPS in quality mode.