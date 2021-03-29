All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra concept teased with 200MP camera

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 Ultra should drop in early 2022, but before that a concept has been teased with a huge 200MP rear camera.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 29 2021 10:30 PM CDT
Samsung's current flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra already has an incredible camera, as my personal daily driver smartphone it has an amazing camera -- but the Galaxy S22 Ultra might pack a huge 200MP sensor that will take things to the next level.

A new Galaxy S22 Ultra concept has been teased by Technizo Concept where it looks identical to the current Galaxy S21 Ultra and its bulky camera-packed rear bump, but with a gigantic almost comically big 200-megapixel camera. The reason for the size is that the huge 200MP sensor would allow a huge amount of light in, allowing for some ultra-detailed images in some super-dark lighting conditions.

The concept also has Samsung's infamous S-Pen working with the Galaxy S22 Ultra concept smartphone, with the current Galaxy S21 Ultra packing S-Pen support I'd be disappointed to see Samsung suddenly nix it in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The huge sensor would look stupidly big on the Galaxy S22 Ultra at first, but boy would it me a talking point if that turned out to be real.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, youtu.be

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

