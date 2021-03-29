Monster Hunter Rise shipped 4 million copies in just 3 days

Capcom's latest Monster Hunter is slaying the sales charts worldwide, and manages to move 4 million shipments in just 3 days.

Capcom's latest Monster Hunter game is enjoying astronomical success on the Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped an incredible 4 million copies in just 3 days time on the Nintendo Switch, Capcom today confirmed. While Monster Hunter Rise didn't topple Capcom's reigning Monster Hunter World, which sold 6 million copies in its first two weeks and amassed an incredible 16 million+ in total sales, these sales figures only represent purchases on the Switch platform. Monster Hunter Rise's PC port isn't expected until 2022.

The news marks a big milestone for Capcom's FY2021 fiscal year, which should deliver the fourth consecutive year of record earnings thanks to consistent evergreen sales and performance of new titles like MH: Rise. To date, the Monster Hunter franchise has sold over 70 million copies across all platforms.

Here's how MonHun: Rise compares to Capcom's other top-selling games: