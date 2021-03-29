All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Monster Hunter Rise shipped 4 million copies in just 3 days

Capcom's latest Monster Hunter is slaying the sales charts worldwide, and manages to move 4 million shipments in just 3 days.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 29 2021 5:33 PM CDT
Capcom's latest Monster Hunter game is enjoying astronomical success on the Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped an incredible 4 million copies in just 3 days time on the Nintendo Switch, Capcom today confirmed. While Monster Hunter Rise didn't topple Capcom's reigning Monster Hunter World, which sold 6 million copies in its first two weeks and amassed an incredible 16 million+ in total sales, these sales figures only represent purchases on the Switch platform. Monster Hunter Rise's PC port isn't expected until 2022.

The news marks a big milestone for Capcom's FY2021 fiscal year, which should deliver the fourth consecutive year of record earnings thanks to consistent evergreen sales and performance of new titles like MH: Rise. To date, the Monster Hunter franchise has sold over 70 million copies across all platforms.

Here's how MonHun: Rise compares to Capcom's other top-selling games:

NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

