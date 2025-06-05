Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak beats 10 million sales worldwide, is now Capcom's #10 best seller

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has now sold over 10 million copies worldwide, Capcom today announced.

Sunbreak is one of the most popular video game expansions on the market with over 10 million copies sold in a roughly 3-year span, a new Capcom press release has revealed.

Originally released nearly 3 years ago, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak exploded onto the Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022, but the base game eventually released on PS5 and Xbox about 7 months later. The staggered launch helped Monster Hunter Rise accumulate many millions of sales across multiple platforms. Sunbreak was later launched onto consoles in spring 2023, further accelerating sales.

This performance is somewhat typical for Monster Hunter games; Iceborne, the premium expansion for Monster Hunter World, is officially Capcom's third best-selling video game of all time with over 17 million copies. Iceborne has an attach rate of nearly 70% (meaning 70% of the people who bought Monster Hunter World also bought Iceborne) which is impressive to say the least.

Sunbreak isn't the only mega-popular expansion for a recent premium game; Cyberpunk 2077's premium expansion Phantom Liberty has sold 10 million copies in less than two years, and Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion sold 5 million copies in 3 days and accounted for 50% of Bandai Namco's quarterly game unit sales at the time.

Based on Capcom's latest Platinum Titles sales update charts, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the #10 best-selling video game of all time for the company.