All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Death Stranding 2 or Kojima's new horror game might be revealed soon

Hideo Kojima's next game (Death Stranding 2?) could be revealed soon, possibly during Sony's E3-timed showcase in Summer/June.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Mar 28 2021 2:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hideo Kojima's next game should be revealed soon, Kojima Productions art lead Yoji Shinkawa says. What could it be?

Death Stranding 2 or Kojima's new horror game might be revealed soon 55 | TweakTown.com

In a recent interview with AI Hub, Yoji Shinkawa says he's working on something new and that it could be announced in the coming months. "Well yeah, I am doing something, for sure, and I could tell you probably that we can announce it quite soon," said Shinkawa.

It's likely Shinkawa is referring to Hideo Kojima's next game. Yoji Shinkawa has worked on over a dozen Metal Gear Solid games in collaboration with Hideo Kojima, and was one of the first to follow Kojima when he left Konami in 2015. That was six years ago, and Shinkawa has been a part of Kojima Productions ever since.

Obviously, Kojima's next game won't be a new Metal Gear Solid. There's two things it could be: A new horror game, which has been teased for quite some time, or possibly Death Stranding 2. Kojima teased new Death Stranding artwork in June 2020. Norman Reedus, the actor who plays protagonist Sam in Death Stranding, also hinted he could star in Kojima's next project.

It's possible we could see a reveal during Sony's E3-timed showcase in June-ish.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.85
$26.85$17.99$26.85
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/28/2021 at 2:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, videogameschronicle.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.