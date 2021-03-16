Intel unleashes new 11th Gen Core CPUs, Rocket Lake is finally here

Intel's new Cypress Cove architecture is here, codename Rocket Lake-S takes off with the flagship Core i9-11900K processor.

Intel has finally unleashed its next-gen 11th Gen Core CPUs, with the company promising unmatched overclocking and game performance out of the new Rocket Lake-S family of processors.

One of the most exciting things about the new 11th Gen Core CPUs is that Intel is debuting its new Cypress Cove architecture, with up to 19% more IPC performance over the current-gen Comet Lake-S offerings. Intel is also introducing PCIe 4.0 technology, faster memory, and more. Rocket Lake-S helps Intel catch up to Zen 2 and Zen 3 from AMD... for now.

Intel's new flagship Core i9-11900K processor is an 8-core, 16-thread CPU at up to 5.3GHz -- down from the 10-core, 20-thread CPU that is the Core i9-10900K. But the IPC uplift from the new Cypress Cove architecture alongside other improvements Intel has made under the hood of the 11th Gen Core CPUs is enough to overpower the lesser core and thread count.

Up to 19% gen-over-gen IPC performance improvement.

Up to 50% better integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel Xe Graphics architecture.

Intel® Deep Learning Boost and VNNI support to accelerate AI inference-vastly improving performance for deep learning workloads.

Enhanced overclocking tools and features for more flexible overclocking and tuning performance and experience.

Intel is also offering up some new overclocking tools for its 11th Gen Core desktop processors, with access to real-time memory overclocking, and memory overclocking for the lower-end and mid-range H570 and B560 chipsets.

Intel has DDR4-3200 support for the new 11th Gen Core S-series processors, with 20 x PCIe 4.0 lanes that will give you enough next-gen PCIe 4.0 lanes for a GPU and NVMe SSD. There's also Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E support, as expected. Inside the Intel Xe GPU architecture is handing the graphics side of things when it comes to integrated video.