All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Castlevania-esque indie The Last Faith NEEDS to be on your radar

Indie Metroidvania The Last Faith takes inspiration from Castlevania and Bloodborne, and you should keep an eye out for it.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 25 2021 1:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

aAs a Castlevania fan, I get excited about anything that: scrolls sideways, has gothic architecture and a pixellated style, and incorporates the term "Metroidvania" in its description. Last night I came across The Last Faith, a new indie from Kumi Souls Games that checks all those boxes.

The Last Faith blends Symphony of the Night with the more intricate hack-and-slash timed combat from Dark Souls. Combat is slicey-and-dicey, there's a huge non-linear environment to explore complete with puzzles, hidden items, and lots of loot, and there's also tons of enemies to stab, shoot, or ignite with magical spells.

What sets The Last Faith apart is its "reactive combat system," which incorporates three separate types of dodges (a dodge that moves back, a roll-dodge, and even a dodge that slides underneath enemies and lets you sneak in an attack) alongside an expansive weapon list complete with unique movesets.

Castlevania-esque indie The Last Faith NEEDS to be on your radar 1 | TweakTown.comCastlevania-esque indie The Last Faith NEEDS to be on your radar 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Everything we've seen and heard about The Last Faith so far looks awesome, and we're not alone: The game has raised £210,075 so far on Kickstarter, and there's even a special backer-exclusive demo available now.

Castlevania-esque indie The Last Faith NEEDS to be on your radar 44 | TweakTown.com

The Last Faith will release on PS4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The Last Faith is an exploration-based Metroidvania, action side-scrolling platformer with dark and gothic horror themes at its core. An ancient religion is ruling for centuries the world left to its fate. The once majestic capital and full of a glorious past, is now decadent and haunted by a fatal disease. Eric will have to subvert the words of the hidden prophecy and discover the truth behind the now corrupted and ravaged world.

Wield one of the variety weapons, use elemental buffs to power them up, cast tons of magic spells discovered in the giant cathedrals, face the beast, slay the horrendous abominations feeding on blood and travel around the stunning high-detailed gothic lands.

Buy at Amazon

Castlevania: Season 1 (BD) [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/25/2021 at 12:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.