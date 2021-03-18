All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin drivers are ready for the Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD releases its latest Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.3.1 BETA drivers, which include support for the Navi 23-based Radeon RX 6700 XT.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 18 2021 11:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has just released their new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.3.1 BETA drivers, which not only include support for the new Navi 23-based Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards but there's a new built-in Performance Tuning Stress Test feature.

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin drivers are ready for the Radeon RX 6700 XT 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new drivers also have support for the just-released DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two, which will go well with that new Radeon RX 6700 XT (if you can find it). There are a bunch of fixed issued as there always is with new drivers, across the board between Radeon Software using too much CPU resources, to VR improvements, and everything in between.

You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.3.1 BETA drivers here.

The new stress test feature is the biggest thing for me here with the new drivers, with AMD explaining: "Radeon Software helps unlock the full potential of your AMD powered experience. It gives you access to tuning functionality that is both easy to use for novice users via the one-click tuning presets, and feature rich for enthusiasts who like to adjust every little setting. The Performance tab allows you to access monitoring and performance tools such as control over the engine and memory clocks, fan curves, and voltages on your Radeon(TM) powered graphics card".

AMD continues: "If you are an advanced user, the new "Stress Test" option and updated performance tuning UI are the tools you need to test out your tuning. Running a Stress Test is easy: check your overclock stability with a simple click. New temperature gauges make it easier than ever to understand performance readouts. We have also added indicators for performance limitations which allow you to see where there is room for improvement".

Buy at Amazon

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (11304-02-20G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1899.00
$1899.00$1799.00$1999.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2021 at 6:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.