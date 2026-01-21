AMD's Adrenalin Edition software for Radeon now includes an optional AI Bundle

TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 introduces the AI Bundle, a one-click installer for Radeon RX 7700 GPUs and Ryzen AI 300 Series APUs that simplifies AI tool setup. It includes pre-configured PyTorch, ComfyUI, Ollama, LM Studio, and Amuse, enabling hassle-free local AI development and creative workflows.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 is available now, and it features a new optional feature for Radeon graphics users called AI Bundle. This streamlined one-click installer is all about installing and making AI development and creative tools ready to use on AMD systems with at least a Radeon RX 7700 desktop GPU or a Ryzen AI 300 Series APU.

"Traditionally, getting an AI stack ready on Windows meant multiple steps and frequent detours: graphics drivers, Python environments, framework downloads, environment variables, and versions that don't play nicely together," AMD explains. "AI Bundle eliminates that complexity. During your AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition application install, simply check the AI Bundle option, and you're ready to go."

The AI Bundle includes PyTorch on Windows for training and inference, ComfyUI for AMD ROCm accelerated creative workflows such as image generation, Ollama for text generation and automation, LM Studio for running large language models, and Amuse for text-to-image generation optimized for Radeon hardware.

The benefit of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition AI Bundle is that all of the above is pre-configured and ready to go, opening the door to hassle-free local AI. For those looking to tinker with AI on an AMD system, this optional add-on is an excellent addition to the Adrenalin Edition drivers. And to help kickstart your AI journey, AMD's AI Bundle announcement also includes handy links to quick start guides for all of the tools you can install.

As a brand new component of AMD's Adrenalin Edition software, expect to see the AI Bundle get regular updates and optimizations throughout the year.