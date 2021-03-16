NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 461.92 WHQL drivers are here
The new GeForce drivers fix some desktop apps from flickering or stuttering, RDR 2 and Fortnite fixes, and so much more.
@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 16 2021 6:35 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just released their very latest GeForce Game Ready driver, which provides optimizations and enhancements for NVIDIA's kick ass Reflex technology in Overwatch... and so much more.
- You can download NVIDIA's new Game Ready GeForce 461.92 WHQL drivers right here, or through GeForce Experience and by clicking the "Drivers" tab.
The main part of the new official drivers is that NVIDIA and Activision-Blizzard are enabling NVIDIA's in-house Reflex technology, which you can read more about here, being enabled in Overwatch with these new GeForce 461.92 drivers. If you've got a Reflex-capable GeForce GPU then you will get a radically smoother, more responsive gaming experience in Overwatch.
You'll need to follow a few steps to enable NVIDIA Reflex technology in Overwatch, here's what you need to do:
- Step 1: Restart the Battle.net desktop app.
- Step 2: Navigate to the Overwatch tab on the left-hand menu.
- Step 3: Select "Public Test Region(PTR)" from the "GAME VERSION" drop-down menu.
- Step 4: Click "Install" to begin the installation process.
- Step 5: Once the PTR client is installed and updated, click "Play" to begin
