If you have 50 cents you can easily be a 'millionaire' in this country

Published Tue, Mar 9 2021 4:31 AM CST
Some countries around the world are dealing with hyperinflation, and one, in particular, is now introducing a million-dollar note.

That country is Venezuela, and according to a statement from the country's central bank, new 200,000, 500,000, and 1,000,000 bills are soon going to be printed. According to Bloomberg, around 66% of "transactions across the country are (now) estimated to be made in foreign currency." Additionally, the New York Post states that most citizens in Venezuela are actually "turning to the U.S. dollar for everyday transactions".

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, has said that Venezuela will eventually become the world's first fully digital economy. In the last year, Venezuela has seen a staggering increase in its inflation, which has reached a ridiculous high of 3,000% in 2020. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

