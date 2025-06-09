As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Dell has just announced that its gaming brand Alienware has teamed with LEGO for a new custom Alienware Area-51 Kit, made with authentic Lego bricks. Check it out:

Alienware says that its new Area-51 kit will start appearing in the Alienware Arena Marketplace of the country yo resize, where you can use your ARP rewards points to obtain the new Lego PC kit. The company says that it's starting its new Alienware Area-51 Desktop as the "test subject" with the "hopes to expand if we see ya'll enjoy the product and redeeming at a high rate".

Alienware explains on its website: "Starting today, you should start to see these kits appear within the Alienware Arena Marketplace of the country you reside, to utilize that hard earned ARP in more ways! We're starting with our New Alienware Area-51 Desktop as the test subject with hopes to expand if we see y'all enjoy the product and redeeming at a high rate. Our goal with this kit was to continue providing an alternate ARP reward, on top of what we have seen in the past to as many as we can".

The kits have the following specifications:

Width : 2.2 in / 5.5 cm

Length : 5.3 in / 13.2 cm

Height : 5 in / 13 cm

Number of bricks: 318

The company continues: "We're initially rolling this out in over 50+ Countries to start, if you can see it, you can claim it. Bear with us as we work through ways to add more countries, if you are not able to see them appear in your marketplace right at launch. There are many things that we need to navigate with this endeavor. If you do not see it right away, leave us a relay post indicating the interest and country!"