Cyberpunk 2077 source code hack halts update development for weeks

The recent CD Projekt RED IT source hack has halted development from internal work-from-home teams for as long as two weeks.

After the recent source code hack, CD Projekt RED has locked employees out of its internal network. This has caused significant delay in Cyberpunk 2077's updates, and is the main reason the big Patch 1.2 update has been pushed back to late March.

CD Projekt RED developers are no longer able to access the company's internal network, halting development on Cyberpunk 2077's anticipated patches and next-gen upgrades. Sources tell Bloomberg that most of CDPR's employees are unable to work on the updates because they've been locked out, with the majority of developers out of the office in work-from-home environments.

Worse still, personal information was compromised in the hack. The company has told workers to report identity theft, freeze their bank accounts, and change key information as soon as possible.

Reports say the stolen source code has been sold for as much as $7 million.

The developer says it plans to release Cyberpunk 2077's big 1.2 update in March, but there's no guarantee at this point.