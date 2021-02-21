All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

GeForce RTX 3060 isn't even released yet, but available second hand

NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 is being sold early by Belarusian second-hand market, with peak GPU insanity pricing of $1080.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 21 2021 6:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We know the GeForce RTX 3060 is coming, and it's officially coming on February 25 -- but that hasn't stopped it from hitting the headlines over crypto mining, and now it's on sale for $1080 on second hand markets overseas... yeah.

GeForce RTX 3060 isn't even released yet, but available second hand 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Belarusian second-hand market Onliner already has listings for the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 EAGLE graphics card, offering the Ampere GPU mixed with 12GB of GDDR6 memory for $329... selling for $1080 second hand. Yes, $1080 for the single GeForce RTX 3060 -- that is not for all 3, but for a single RTX 3060.

We've reached peak GPU pricing insanity here folks.

GeForce RTX 3060 isn't even released yet, but available second hand 02 | TweakTown.com

The person selling the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 EAGLE graphics cards is a person named Artem, with the person noting that one of the packages were opened to verify that the cards worked. If you want to buy the card and you live in the country and you're also a mad man (for paying $1080 for a GeForce RTX 3060) then check out Onliner here.

GeForce RTX 3060 isn't even released yet, but available second hand 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.