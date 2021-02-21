GeForce RTX 3060 isn't even released yet, but available second hand
NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 is being sold early by Belarusian second-hand market, with peak GPU insanity pricing of $1080.
We know the GeForce RTX 3060 is coming, and it's officially coming on February 25 -- but that hasn't stopped it from hitting the headlines over crypto mining, and now it's on sale for $1080 on second hand markets overseas... yeah.
Belarusian second-hand market Onliner already has listings for the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 EAGLE graphics card, offering the Ampere GPU mixed with 12GB of GDDR6 memory for $329... selling for $1080 second hand. Yes, $1080 for the single GeForce RTX 3060 -- that is not for all 3, but for a single RTX 3060.
We've reached peak GPU pricing insanity here folks.
- Read more: NVIDIA's new drivers detect GPU crypto mining, punish hash rate by 50%
- Read more: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 launches on February 25 starting at $329
The person selling the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 EAGLE graphics cards is a person named Artem, with the person noting that one of the packages were opened to verify that the cards worked. If you want to buy the card and you live in the country and you're also a mad man (for paying $1080 for a GeForce RTX 3060) then check out Onliner here.
