GeForce RTX 3060 isn't even released yet, but available second hand

We know the GeForce RTX 3060 is coming, and it's officially coming on February 25 -- but that hasn't stopped it from hitting the headlines over crypto mining, and now it's on sale for $1080 on second hand markets overseas... yeah.

Belarusian second-hand market Onliner already has listings for the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 EAGLE graphics card, offering the Ampere GPU mixed with 12GB of GDDR6 memory for $329... selling for $1080 second hand. Yes, $1080 for the single GeForce RTX 3060 -- that is not for all 3, but for a single RTX 3060.

We've reached peak GPU pricing insanity here folks.

The person selling the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 EAGLE graphics cards is a person named Artem, with the person noting that one of the packages were opened to verify that the cards worked. If you want to buy the card and you live in the country and you're also a mad man (for paying $1080 for a GeForce RTX 3060) then check out Onliner here.