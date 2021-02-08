NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 launches on February 25 starting at $329

NVIDIA's mainstream Ampere GPU launching on February 25, with the GeForce RTX 3060 rocking 12GB of GDDR6 and starts from $329.

NVIDIA's new mainstream GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card wasn't a secret, with the company revealing the card during CES 2021 -- but now we have a firm release date: February 25, 2021.

Our friends at Wccftech report that the GeForce RTX 3060 will go live on February 25 @ 6AM PST, with global retail outlets kicking off sales starting at $329. We should expect various custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards to be released, with varying prices -- which will also come down to how many of them are available given the massive GPU shortages worldwide.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 rocks the Ampere GA106-300 GPU on Samsung's 8nm node, 3584 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6 @ 15Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus with up to 384GB/sec of memory bandwidth. We have a 170W TDP on the card (down from the 175W on the RTX 3060 Ti) and price that starts at $329.

Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of RAM costs $329, drops in February

We should see most of the custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, and reviews will be up on TweakTown as soon as humanly possible.