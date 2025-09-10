One lucky PC gamer just bought a GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU for $5

Talk about a GPU deal, one lucky Redditor posted images of a functional GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card that they picked up from their local Red White & Blue Thrift Store for just $4.99. Alongside the GeForce RTX 4060, it remains one of the most popular GPUs among PC gamers, according to the latest Steam Hardware Survey results. Even after four years on the market, the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC model snapped up for $5, still sells for around $300 in most retail stores.
With 12GB of VRAM, the GeForce RTX 3060 remains a viable option for PC gaming in 2025, particularly when playing at 1080p. Plus, it benefits from the recent DLSS 4 update, which dramatically improves image quality at lower resolutions thanks to its updated AI model. Even though this is a second-hand model, GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics cards are still being sold for up to $180 on eBay.
- Read more: Black Friday Sales - The best GeForce RTX and Radeon RX GPU deals
- Read more: RTX 3060 cements its place as the most popular GPU on Steam as NVIDIA remains dominant over AMD
For $5, it's a steal, especially since it's still in working condition. Unfortunately, this would be a pretty hard deal to try to replicate, as bargain hunting for hardware in thrift stores can often feel like the lottery regarding finding a deal like this.
The responses underneath the post on Reddit reflect this, as it's a mix of congratulatory remarks, jealousy, and amazement. Once again, the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card remains a viable option for gaming in 2025. According to our latest 1080p benchmark results, which cover a wide range of titles with maximum settings and several games with high-end ray-tracing effects enabled, the GeForce RTX 3060 still averages a respectable 70 FPS without DLSS.