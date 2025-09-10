One lucky PC gamer just bought a GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU for $5

It's not every day that you notice a MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC for only $5 while walking through your local thrift store.

TL;DR: A Redditor scored a functional MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU for just $5 at a thrift store, a remarkable deal given its typical $300 retail price. Despite being four years old, the RTX 3060 remains a strong 1080p gaming option in 2025, boosted by DLSS 4 for enhanced image quality.

Talk about a GPU deal, one lucky Redditor posted images of a functional GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card that they picked up from their local Red White & Blue Thrift Store for just $4.99. Alongside the GeForce RTX 4060, it remains one of the most popular GPUs among PC gamers, according to the latest Steam Hardware Survey results. Even after four years on the market, the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC model snapped up for $5, still sells for around $300 in most retail stores.

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12G OC for only $5 is a fantastic deal, image credit: RexinRieter/Reddit.

With 12GB of VRAM, the GeForce RTX 3060 remains a viable option for PC gaming in 2025, particularly when playing at 1080p. Plus, it benefits from the recent DLSS 4 update, which dramatically improves image quality at lower resolutions thanks to its updated AI model. Even though this is a second-hand model, GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics cards are still being sold for up to $180 on eBay.

For $5, it's a steal, especially since it's still in working condition. Unfortunately, this would be a pretty hard deal to try to replicate, as bargain hunting for hardware in thrift stores can often feel like the lottery regarding finding a deal like this.

The responses underneath the post on Reddit reflect this, as it's a mix of congratulatory remarks, jealousy, and amazement. Once again, the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics card remains a viable option for gaming in 2025. According to our latest 1080p benchmark results, which cover a wide range of titles with maximum settings and several games with high-end ray-tracing effects enabled, the GeForce RTX 3060 still averages a respectable 70 FPS without DLSS.