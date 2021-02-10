Cyberpunk 2077 source code on auction, hackers demand Bitcoin ransom

CD PROJEKT RED is in the red right now: Witcher 3, Witcher 3 RTX, Cyberpunk 2077 source code being auctioned off for Bitcoin.

The story has gone from bad to worse for CD PROJEKT RED, with the hackers that stole the source codes to games including The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 now putting the games up for auction.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

First the leaked source code to the games was uploaded to Mega.nz and quickly removed, but then it found its way to the usual corners of the internet including 4chan and various hacking forums. CyberNews reports that it has downloaded the files and confirmed that it includes the source code for the card-playing game 'Gwent' that CD PROJEKT RED released.

It looks as though the CD PROJEKT RED breach happened on February 5 as all of the files the hackers have uploaded have a modification date of February 5. The hackers have given CD PROJEKT RED just 48 hours to pay them, and it appears CDPR didn't cough up the money, so the source code is now being auctioned off.

The source codes for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, The Witcher 3 RTX, and Thronebreaker are now up for auction with the hackers requiring a 0.1 BTC deposit (which at the time of writing was worth $4500).

When is the auction? The hackers will be releasing the source code for Thronebreaker, Witcher 3, the undeclared Witcher 3 RTX and Cyberpunk 2077 with 'dumps of internal documents' at 13:00 (1PM) Mowcow time on February 11 which will be at 2AM PST and 5AM EST for the US.

Another big issue is that it seems that the hackers might have their hands-on the CD PROJEKT RED secret sauce, with data including their RED engine that powers games including The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. We will know more on this as the night progresses towards the auction.