All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Blizzcon 2021 has a 40-minute Diablo show, D2 remaster reveal possible

Blizzard will have five separate stream channels for each of its biggest franchises, including a big 40 minute Diablo panel.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 10 2021 12:03 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Blizzard has just published its schedule for Blizzcon 2021, which kicks off on February 19 - 20.

Blizzcon 2021 has a 40-minute Diablo show, D2 remaster reveal possible 34 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Blizzcon 2021 schedule, and it contains a special 40-minute video detailing the future of the Diablo series. We could get three major game showcases during the stream: Diablo IV, Diablo Immortal, and the oft-rumored Diablo 2 Remastered.

The Diablo 2 Remaster has been in development for some time now, and Vicarious Visions, who made the Tony Hawk 1&2 remasters, has been assisting Blizzard in making it. The Diablo IV news may not be super exciting given the game's frequent changes, so the big reveal should be Diablo II remastered and a finalized release date for Diablo Immortal.

Blizzcon 2021 has a 40-minute Diablo show, D2 remaster reveal possible 1 | TweakTown.comBlizzcon 2021 has a 40-minute Diablo show, D2 remaster reveal possible 2 | TweakTown.com

Blizzard has yet to provide links to each franchise channel, but you can find a quick schedule of the Diablo events below:

February 19

  • 6:10 - 6:50PM EST - Diablo: What's Next - Members of the Diablo development team discuss the latest content coming to Sanctuary.
  • 7:00 - 7:40PM EST - Diablo Developer Roundtable - Join the development team for a roundtable discussion about recent learnings and more.
  • 07:40 - 08:00 PM EST - Diablo: The Gothic World of Brom - Legendary artist Brom sits down for a 1-on-1 interview to discuss his inspiration for all of his haunting contributions to the Diablo franchise, hosted by the person who may know him better than anyone: his son!
  • 08:00 - 08:40 PM EST - Diablo Deep Dive - Delve deeper into Diablo with the development team.
Buy at Amazon

Diablo III Eternal Collection - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.70
$24.95$32.70$29.02
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2021 at 12:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.