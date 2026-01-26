Blizzard announces new showcases for World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and Hearthstone

Blizzard announces four showcases for World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch and Hearthstone that will reveal new content as part of its 35th anniversary.

The Blizzard Showcase goes live on January 29, starting with World of Warcraft and ending with Diablo in February.

Today, Blizzard revealed specifics around its big celebration plans. The publisher will celebrate its 35th anniversary with two big events: the Blizzard Showcase that kicks off in a few days, and Blizzcon 2026 in September. The showcase will focus on four main franchises, delivering updates for each: World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Hearthstone.

"We're kicking off 2026 with the Blizzard Showcase, a series of developer-led spotlights featuring big announcements, sneak peeks, and teases across our universes. As we look toward the future, this event celebrates the artists, makers, and visionaries behind our games, and our players who bring them to life, as we celebrate 35 years of community and craft," Blizzard writes.

Franchise Spotlight Schedule (PT): ⚔️ WoW - Jan 29 @ 9am ⚡Overwatch - Feb 4 @ 10am ✨ Hearthstone - Feb 9 @ 9:30am 🔥Diablo - Feb 11 @ 2pm

There's one big franchise missing from this lineup, a series that helped make Blizzard famous: StarCraft.

Reports indicate that Blizzard is working on a new third-person StarCraft shooter, with former Far Cry executive producer Dan Hay leading the charge on the new project.

The game is expected to be revealed at BlizzCon 2026, so this new Blizzard Showcase seems more about revealing the more immediate updates and content for these franchises rather than, say, teasing a sequel release. Those kinds of hot announcements are usually reserved for shows like BlizzCon, however it remains unclear how exactly things will unfold, especially with economic pressures weighing down the publisher.