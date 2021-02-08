All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Apple has 43 job openings in its AR/VR division

Apple is getting serious about its AR/VR division. The company is looking to fill 43 roles in hardware, software, and marketing.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Feb 8 2021 11:51 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple really is getting serious about AR and VR. Rumours about its upcoming AR/VR headset have been circling the internet since the beginning of the month, and now there are a few dozen AR/VR job postings on Apple's website.

Apple has 43 job openings in its AR/VR division 01 | TweakTown.com

Apple is currently looking to beef up its AR/VR team. The company is seeking a handful of software developers and hardware engineers with AR/VR experience in various disciplines, including software engineers, system UI engineers, video and 3D professionals, and audio software engineers.

Apple is also looking to fill a pair of marketing roles for the AR/VR division, including an art director position and a creative technologist position.

The roles are spread out between the Cupertino head office, Culver City, California, Austin, Texas, and Boulder, Colorado. You can find all the openings on Apple's job board if you're interested in joining Apple's AR/VR team.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00$299.00$397.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2021 at 9:51 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:jobs.apple.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.