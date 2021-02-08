Apple has 43 job openings in its AR/VR division

Apple is getting serious about its AR/VR division. The company is looking to fill 43 roles in hardware, software, and marketing.

Apple really is getting serious about AR and VR. Rumours about its upcoming AR/VR headset have been circling the internet since the beginning of the month, and now there are a few dozen AR/VR job postings on Apple's website.

Apple is currently looking to beef up its AR/VR team. The company is seeking a handful of software developers and hardware engineers with AR/VR experience in various disciplines, including software engineers, system UI engineers, video and 3D professionals, and audio software engineers.

Apple is also looking to fill a pair of marketing roles for the AR/VR division, including an art director position and a creative technologist position.

The roles are spread out between the Cupertino head office, Culver City, California, Austin, Texas, and Boulder, Colorado. You can find all the openings on Apple's job board if you're interested in joining Apple's AR/VR team.